Court Arrests Owner Of Tbilisi Apartment Where Saakashvili Was Hiding - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:52 PM

A Georgian court on Monday decided to send Elguja Tsomaya, the owner of an apartment in Tbilisi where former President Mikheil Saakashvili was hiding, to pre-trial detention, lawyer Beka Basilaya said

"An absolutely political decision was made, the defendant was sent to pre-trial detention," the lawyer told reporters.

Tsomaya is accused of concealing a crime. Pre-trial detention means spending about two months in custody.

