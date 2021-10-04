Court Arrests Owner of Tbilisi Apartment Where Saakashvili Was Hiding - Lawyer

A Georgian court on Monday decided to send Elguja Tsomaya, the owner of an apartment in Tbilisi where former President Mikheil Saakashvili was hiding, to pre-trial detention, lawyer Beka Basilaya said

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) A Georgian court on Monday decided to send Elguja Tsomaya, the owner of an apartment in Tbilisi where former President Mikheil Saakashvili was hiding, to pre-trial detention, lawyer Beka Basilaya said.

"An absolutely political decision was made, the defendant was sent to pre-trial detention," the lawyer told reporters.

Tsomaya is accused of concealing a crime. Pre-trial detention means spending about two months in custody.