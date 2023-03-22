Court Arrests Russian National Guard Officer for Taking Bribes Worth $363,000

A Moscow region military court ruled to arrest Vadim Dragomiretsky, deputy commander of the central district of Russia's National Guard, for taking bribes worth 28 million rubles ($363,000), a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) A Moscow region military court ruled to arrest Vadim Dragomiretsky, deputy commander of the central district of Russia's National Guard, for taking bribes worth 28 million rubles ($363,000), a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

"The court elected a measure of restraint in the form of detention for six weeks, until May 4," the judge said.

The criminal case was opened as Dragomiretsky was suspected of getting regular kickbacks from a contracting company responsible for the reconstruction of a military compound in Moscow Region, Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein wrote on his Telegram channel.

The high-ranking officer is accused of taking bribes on a large scale and abusing his power. Dragomiretsky has partially admitted his guilt.