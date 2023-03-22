UrduPoint.com

Court Arrests Russian National Guard Officer For Taking Bribes Worth $363,000

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Court Arrests Russian National Guard Officer for Taking Bribes Worth $363,000

A Moscow region military court ruled to arrest Vadim Dragomiretsky, deputy commander of the central district of Russia's National Guard, for taking bribes worth 28 million rubles ($363,000), a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) A Moscow region military court ruled to arrest Vadim Dragomiretsky, deputy commander of the central district of Russia's National Guard, for taking bribes worth 28 million rubles ($363,000), a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

"The court elected a measure of restraint in the form of detention for six weeks, until May 4," the judge said.

The criminal case was opened as Dragomiretsky was suspected of getting regular kickbacks from a contracting company responsible for the reconstruction of a military compound in Moscow Region, Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein wrote on his Telegram channel.

The high-ranking officer is accused of taking bribes on a large scale and abusing his power. Dragomiretsky has partially admitted his guilt.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company May Criminals From Million Court

Recent Stories

Moro Hub collaborates with Cloud4C to provide sust ..

Moro Hub collaborates with Cloud4C to provide sustainable hosting, managed servi ..

15 minutes ago
 US Fed mulls more rate hikes after banking turmoil ..

US Fed mulls more rate hikes after banking turmoil

57 seconds ago
 Stock markets mixed before crucial Fed rate call

Stock markets mixed before crucial Fed rate call

59 seconds ago
 Democrats Introduce Bill to Promote Inclusion, Rai ..

Democrats Introduce Bill to Promote Inclusion, Raise Number of Refugees in US - ..

13 minutes ago
 Shoigu Awards Order of Courage to Su-27 Pilots Who ..

Shoigu Awards Order of Courage to Su-27 Pilots Who Prevented Border Violation by ..

10 minutes ago
 Former World Cup winner Mesut Ozil retires

Former World Cup winner Mesut Ozil retires

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.