Court Arrests Russian Theater Director Berkovich On Charges Of Justifying Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 09:18 PM

A district court of Moscow arrested theater director Evgenia Berkovich on charges of justifying terrorism, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Friday

Earlier in the day, the court told Sputnik that it received a petition from the investigators to arrest Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk for justifying terrorism. According to the director's mother, a case initiated against her daughter was because of the play "Finist, the brave Falcon," which was written by Petriychuk and staged by Berkovich in Moscow. The play tells a story about women who decided to virtually marry representatives of radical islam and go to live with them in Syria.

"The request of the investigation is satisfied, Berkovich's preventive measure will be in the form of detention for two months, until July 4," the judge announced.

According to the materials announced in court, the case was initiated for a YouTube video of a reading of the play that contained the characteristics of justifying terrorism, the ideology of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and jihadism.

The investigators justified the need to choose the most severe measure of restraint by saying that Berkovich could escape from justice and "continue to engage in criminal activity and create false evidence of her innocence." The defense, in turn, asked either to reject the petition of the investigators, or to choose a preventive measure in the form of bail, house arrest or personal guarantee.

