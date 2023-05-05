Court Arrests Russian Theater Director Berkovich on Charges of Justifying Terrorism

A district court of Moscow arrested theater director Evgenia Berkovich on charges of justifying terrorism, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) A district court of Moscow arrested theater director Evgenia Berkovich on charges of justifying terrorism, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the court told Sputnik that it received a petition from the investigators to arrest Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk for justifying terrorism. According to the director's mother, a case initiated against her daughter was because of the play "Finist, the brave Falcon," which was written by Petriychuk and staged by Berkovich in Moscow. The play tells a story about women who decided to virtually marry representatives of radical islam and go to live with them in Syria.

"The request of the investigation is satisfied, Berkovich's preventive measure will be in the form of detention for two months, until July 4," the judge announced.

According to the court materials, the case was initiated for a YouTube video of the play's reading that could be characterized as justifying terrorism, the ideology of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and jihadism.

"The court decision reads that in an unknown time ... for an unlimited number of people, a reading of the play that allegedly contained the characteristics of justifying terrorism, was published on YouTube," Berkovich's lawyer Ksenia Karpinskaya told Sputnik.

She also said that the expert evaluation of the play was performed by an educational institution and not by specialized professionals, pointing out that the evaluation was presented as "destructological" and that she considers such term "pseudo-scientific" and not pertaining to any exiting type of expert evaluations.

Karpinskaya added that she intends to appeal the court's decision.

The investigators justified the need to choose the most severe measure of restraint by saying that Berkovich could escape from justice and "continue to engage in criminal activity and create false evidence of her innocence." The defense, in turn, asked either to reject the petition of the investigators, or to choose a preventive measure in the form of bail, house arrest or personal guarantee.

Evgenia Berkovich is a Russian theater director. She studied in Russian stage and film director Kirill Serebrennikov's class at Moscow Art Theater school and worked in his Seventh Studio theater troupe. In 2022, the production "Finist, the brave Falcon" received the prestigious Golden Mask award for best play-writing and best costumes.