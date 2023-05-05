UrduPoint.com

Court Arrests Russian Theater Director Berkovich On Charges Of Justifying Terrorism

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Court Arrests Russian Theater Director Berkovich on Charges of Justifying Terrorism

A district court of Moscow arrested theater director Evgenia Berkovich on charges of justifying terrorism, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) A district court of Moscow arrested theater director Evgenia Berkovich on charges of justifying terrorism, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the court told Sputnik that it received a petition from the investigators to arrest Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk for justifying terrorism. According to the director's mother, a case initiated against her daughter was because of the play "Finist, the brave Falcon," which was written by Petriychuk and staged by Berkovich in Moscow. The play tells a story about women who decided to virtually marry representatives of radical islam and go to live with them in Syria.

"The request of the investigation is satisfied, Berkovich's preventive measure will be in the form of detention for two months, until July 4," the judge announced.

According to the court materials, the case was initiated for a YouTube video of the play's reading that could be characterized as justifying terrorism, the ideology of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and jihadism.

"The court decision reads that in an unknown time ... for an unlimited number of people, a reading of the play that allegedly contained the characteristics of justifying terrorism, was published on YouTube," Berkovich's lawyer Ksenia Karpinskaya told Sputnik.

She also said that the expert evaluation of the play was performed by an educational institution and not by specialized professionals, pointing out that the evaluation was presented as "destructological" and that she considers such term "pseudo-scientific" and not pertaining to any exiting type of expert evaluations.

Karpinskaya added that she intends to appeal the court's decision.

The investigators justified the need to choose the most severe measure of restraint by saying that Berkovich could escape from justice and "continue to engage in criminal activity and create false evidence of her innocence." The defense, in turn, asked either to reject the petition of the investigators, or to choose a preventive measure in the form of bail, house arrest or personal guarantee.

Evgenia Berkovich is a Russian theater director. She studied in Russian stage and film director Kirill Serebrennikov's class at Moscow Art Theater school and worked in his Seventh Studio theater troupe. In 2022, the production "Finist, the brave Falcon" received the prestigious Golden Mask award for best play-writing and best costumes.

Related Topics

Terrorist Film And Movies Syria Moscow Russia Reading July Criminals Women Gold YouTube From Best Court

Recent Stories

Demand for quality children&#039;s literature rema ..

Demand for quality children&#039;s literature remains high, says experts at SCRF ..

3 minutes ago
 Argentinian football&#039;s history rich in talent ..

Argentinian football&#039;s history rich in talent and entertainment

4 minutes ago
 JCC Fails to Reach Deal on Authorizing New Vessels ..

JCC Fails to Reach Deal on Authorizing New Vessels for Black Sea Grain Exports - ..

4 minutes ago
 Special children deserve attention of all segments ..

Special children deserve attention of all segments of society: CM

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM utilizing resources for uplifting, ..

Balochistan CM utilizing resources for uplifting, prosperity of province: Babar

5 minutes ago
 CWDP approves six development projects worth Rs227 ..

CWDP approves six development projects worth Rs227b

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.