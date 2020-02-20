Court Arrests Two Teens Plotting Terror Attacks in Crimea Until April 18 - Investigators

A district court in the Crimean city of Simferopol has ordered that two teenagers, accused of preparing terror attacks in Kerch and recently detained, be arrested until April 18, the Russian Investigative Committee's department for Crimea said on Thursday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) A district court in the Crimean city of Simferopol has ordered that two teenagers, accused of preparing terror attacks in Kerch and recently detained, be arrested until April 18, the Russian Investigative Committee's department for Crimea said on Thursday.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service, two teenagers, living in Kerch, were preparing to conduct terrorist attacks in two educational facilities. They managed to created improvise explosive devices and even test them on pets. Criminal cases were launched against the teenagers, born in 2004 and 2003.

"The Simferopol court has made a decision to place the accused young men into custody for the period of preliminary investigation," the Investigative Committee said, adding that they would be arrested until April 18.

The Russian Federal Security Service has said that one of the teenagers has already come in sight of special services after praising in social media the Kerch Polytechnic College massacre, in which 20 people were killed in October 2018. Despite having received a verbal warning from the police, the teenager has later joined a neo-Nazi group.