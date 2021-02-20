UrduPoint.com
Court Asks Russian Investigative Committee To Check Navalny's Statements Made During Trial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 10:14 PM

A judge at the Magistrate Court of Moscow's district of Yuzhnoye Medvedkovo on Saturday decided to send the materials on the libel case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny to the Investigative Committee to check whether his statements violated the law, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) A judge at the Magistrate Court of Moscow's district of Yuzhnoye Medvedkovo on Saturday decided to send the materials on the libel case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny to the Investigative Committee to check whether his statements violated the law, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"Select materials from the criminal case and send them for appropriate verification to the Main Department of the Russian Investigative Committee in Moscow," judge Vera Akimova said.

