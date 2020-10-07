UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Bid After Britain Flies Lone Migrant To France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:13 PM

Court bid after Britain flies lone migrant to France

Britain's deportation of a lone migrant to France aboard a private jet caused outrage in the city of Rennes Wednesday where activists have gone to court to secure his freedom

Rennes, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Britain's deportation of a lone migrant to France aboard a private jet caused outrage in the city of Rennes Wednesday where activists have gone to court to secure his freedom.

Britain's interior ministry was left red-faced last week when it emerged that officials had chartered a jumbo jet to deport a single 27-year-old Sudanese man to France.

French anti-racism group MRAP, which was called on to meet the flight in Rennes to help with asylum procedures, said it had been expecting a crowd.

"To our great surprise we saw a single Sudanese migrant emerge from the jumbo jet," MRAP, which went to court Wednesday in Rennes to seek his release, said.

Britain's Channel 4 broadcaster reported that the man was deported under a European agreement that asylum applications must be processed in the country where a migrant first arrives.

It quoted the Home Office, Britain's interior ministry, as saying more people had been due to be deported, but were allowed to stay after last minute legal challenges.

MRAP said the man, whom it identified only by his first name Ismail, had survived "Libyan jails, crossing the Mediterranean, living on Parisian sidewalks, the 'Jungle' (migrant camp) of Calais as well as crossing the Channel."He had previously been ordered to leave France, which is when he made the voyage illegally to Britain.

MRAP said he was currently under house arrest.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry France Calais Rennes Man From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Alaphilippe blushes forgotten with Belgian semi-cl ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopian lawmakers vote to slash funds for Tigray ..

2 minutes ago

International mediators to discuss Karabakh on Thu ..

2 minutes ago

Trump tax battle likely heading back to Supreme Co ..

2 minutes ago

Tsitsipas downs Rublev to reach last four at Rolan ..

6 minutes ago

Police recovers Rs 3.8 million stolen money

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.