Court Cancels Recognizance Not to Leave Town for Director Kirill Serebrennikov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow's Meshchansky court canceled a recognizance not to leave town for film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, accused of fraud in the implementation of the Platform project, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Moscow 's Meshchansky court canceled a recognizance not to leave town for film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, accused of fraud in the implementation of the Platform project, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Wednesday.

"Given the circumstances and the decision to return the case to the prosecutor's office, the court decides to cancel the measure of restraint," judge Irina Akkuratova decided.

On Wednesday, the court returned the case to the prosecutor "in connection with contradictions that prevent its consideration on the merits and sentencing."