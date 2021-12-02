UrduPoint.com

Court Charges Argentinian Ex-President Macri Over San Juan Submarine Incident - Source

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) An Argentinian court has presented charges against former Argentinian President Mauricio Macri over the San Juan submarine incident, a court source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

An investigation against Macri was launched in September of last year over the surveillance that the country's intelligence agency allegedly conducted on the families of the dead sailors during his term.

"Macri has been charged," the source said.

According to Argentinian newspaper La Nacion, the court also banned the former president from leaving the country. As Macri is currently in Chile, the ban will enter force upon his return to Argentina.

Communication with the San Juan submarine was lost on November 15, 2017, while it was en route from Ushuaia naval base to Mar del Plata. At the time of the last communication, the submarine reported an accident. There were 44 people on board, including the first female submariner in Argentina, Eliana Maria Kravchik. Naval officials reported a single explosion that may have caused the disappearance of the San Juan.

The submarine was discovered only a year later, exactly where the Argentine Naval specialists originally suggested its location might be.

