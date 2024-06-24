Court Clears Philippine Rights Activist De Lima Of Last Drugs Charge
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A Philippine court dropped all remaining criminal charges against human rights campaigner Leila de Lima on Monday, ending years of legal battles for one of the most vocal and powerful critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war.
The former senator and justice minister had spent a decade investigating "death squad" killings allegedly orchestrated by Duterte until she was arrested in 2017 and spent more than six years in prison.
"I am now completely free and vindicated. It's very liberating," an emotional de Lima told reporters as she emerged from the southern Manila courtroom.
"Despite the pain and injustice of it all, I went through it and endured the whole process."
De Lima had been freed on bail in November last year, having earlier been cleared of the two other drugs charges.
