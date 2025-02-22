Open Menu

Court Convicts Preschool Teacher Of Child-beating That Shocked France

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 02:00 AM

Court convicts preschool teacher of child-beating that shocked France

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A French court on Friday fined a preschool teacher for having beaten a three-year-old child in class, a case that sparked nationwide anger and a shocked response from the then-education minister.

Video footage of the incident, filmed by a parent at the school in central Paris, went viral after it was posted online.

The 52-year-old teacher was given a 3,000-euro ($3,140) fine, half of it suspended, after admitting to having lost her cool in the incident last September.

Prosecutors had asked for a four-month suspended sentence.

The court opted not to record the fine as a criminal conviction, ruling that the teacher had been under intense pressure and that it had been a one-off incident.

But she was ordered to pay 1,600 Euros to the mother of the child concerned.

The incident happened on September 3, the day after French pupils returned to school from the summer break.

At the time, the then-education minister Nicole Belloubet described the images filmed as "terribly shocking and unacceptable", adding that she had immediately ordered the teacher's suspension.

After Friday's ruling, the teacher's lawyer Laurent Hazan told reporters that his client was "relieved".

In court, she said the girl had been having a meltdown in class worse than any she had seen in 30 years of teaching.

The girl had thrown a chair, which had nearly hit another child, she added.

But of the blow, she admitted, in tears, "I lost my cool", and offered her apologies to the child and her family.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric ..

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..

2 hours ago
 ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme ..

ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..

2 hours ago
 NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low ..

NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..

2 hours ago
 SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secur ..

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

2 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

2 hours ago
 70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 e ..

70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..

2 hours ago
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GA ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Duba ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

3 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation ..

Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic ..

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

4 hours ago

More Stories From World