Court convicts preschool teacher of child-beating that shocked France

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A French court on Friday fined a preschool teacher for having beaten a three-year-old child in class, a case that sparked nationwide anger and a shocked response from the then-education minister.

Video footage of the incident, filmed by a parent at the school in central Paris, went viral after it was posted online.

The 52-year-old teacher was given a 3,000-euro ($3,140) fine, half of it suspended, after admitting to having lost her cool in the incident last September.

Prosecutors had asked for a four-month suspended sentence.

The court opted not to record the fine as a criminal conviction, ruling that the teacher had been under intense pressure and that it had been a one-off incident.

But she was ordered to pay 1,600 Euros to the mother of the child concerned.

The incident happened on September 3, the day after French pupils returned to school from the summer break.

At the time, the then-education minister Nicole Belloubet described the images filmed as "terribly shocking and unacceptable", adding that she had immediately ordered the teacher's suspension.

After Friday's ruling, the teacher's lawyer Laurent Hazan told reporters that his client was "relieved".

In court, she said the girl had been having a meltdown in class worse than any she had seen in 30 years of teaching.

The girl had thrown a chair, which had nearly hit another child, she added.

But of the blow, she admitted, in tears, "I lost my cool", and offered her apologies to the child and her family.