UrduPoint.com

Court Decision On 'Scythian Gold' Creates Dangerous Precedent - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Court Decision on 'Scythian Gold' Creates Dangerous Precedent - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) A Dutch court's decision to transfer the Scythian Gold collection to Ukraine creates an extremely dangerous precedent, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"Guided exclusively by political motives, Dutch judges completely ignored the indisputable fact that 'Scythian gold' is the cultural and historical heritage of the peoples of the Crimean peninsula, where these artifacts were found and never left. The verdict of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal creates an extremely dangerous precedent that undermines trust between museum communities in different countries and calls into question the future prospects of inter-museum cooperation, including between Russia and the Netherlands," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Amsterdam Netherlands Gold Court

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Folk & Herita ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Folk & Heritage Committee organized an even ..

5 minutes ago
 Energy, food prices have pushed people to the wall ..

Energy, food prices have pushed people to the wall: Mian Zahid Hussain

10 minutes ago
 Smartphone of the Year – realme GT Master Editio ..

Smartphone of the Year – realme GT Master Edition is coming to Pakistan #there ..

14 minutes ago
 UVAS observes Kashmir Black Day

UVAS observes Kashmir Black Day

18 minutes ago
 Women parliamentarians’ express satisfaction ove ..

Women parliamentarians’ express satisfaction over performance of gender-protec ..

20 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA 2 PUBG Campus Championship to Continue ..

TECNO POVA 2 PUBG Campus Championship to Continue in Lahore

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.