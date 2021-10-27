Court Decision on 'Scythian Gold' Creates Dangerous Precedent - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) A Dutch court's decision to transfer the Scythian Gold collection to Ukraine creates an extremely dangerous precedent, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"Guided exclusively by political motives, Dutch judges completely ignored the indisputable fact that 'Scythian gold' is the cultural and historical heritage of the peoples of the Crimean peninsula, where these artifacts were found and never left. The verdict of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal creates an extremely dangerous precedent that undermines trust between museum communities in different countries and calls into question the future prospects of inter-museum cooperation, including between Russia and the Netherlands," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.