Court Denies Biden Administration Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Merger - Filing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) A US court denied a last ditch attempt by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to prevent microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard just days ahead of the deal's deadline, a court filing revealed.

The San Franciso-based US Court of Appeals for The Ninth Circuit on Friday said it denied the FTC's motion for emergency relief, which removes a hurdle for the $69 billion merger with a July 18 deadline looming.

The FTC has argued that the merger would harm consumers by allowing Microsoft to make games like Call of Duty exclusive to its own Xbox game consoles. Microsoft has said it is open to licensing deals with rival companies.

Microsoft is still trying to resolve concerns about the deal with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, CNBC said in a report.