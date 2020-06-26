(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The court declined a request of defendant Oleg Pulatov, a Russian national, to translate all case materials on MH17 crash into Russian, Dutch prosecutor Thijs Berger said Friday.

Earlier in June, the defense reiterated its request for translation, explaining that only a 174-page case summary and a 60-page profile of the defendant were translated.

The entire case counts about 40,000 pages.

The prosecutor remarked that Pulatov had asked for translation several times. According to Berger, the defendant is entitled to the translation of the parts of the case that are necessary for his defense rather than all of the materials.

The court found that the request lacked accuracy and was not well-substantiated, the prosecutor said.

The court hearing began in the Netherlands on March 9.