Court Ends Pentagon Limit On US Citizenship For Alien Service Members - Advocacy Group

Wed 26th August 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A Federal court blocked the Trump administration from applying restrictions on the ability of non-US-citizen service members to seek an expedited path to US citizenship, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release.

The ruling by a US District Court in Washington, DC resulted from a lawsuit - Samma v. US Department of Defense - filed by the ACLU on behalf of eight non-citizen US service members who represent a class of thousands of persons in uniform, the release said on Tuesday.

"This decision rejects the Trump administration's racist attempt to subvert this clear congressional mandate in furtherance of its anti-immigrant agenda. We're pleased that our clients and thousands of others like them can finally benefit from the expedited path to citizenship they have rightfully earned through their honorable military service," ACLU National Security Project staff attorney Scarlet Kim said in the release.

The court struck down the requirement that service members serve for six months or a year before being eligible to apply for expedited naturalization.

"Upon receipt of a request to certify an N-426 by a noncitizen who has satisfied the one day of qualifying service, DOD [Department of Defense] must make the required determination," a copy of the court ruling attached to the ACLU release said.

The N-426 Request for Certification of Military or Naval Service is a form used by a naturalization applicant to obtain Defense Department verification of military service.

