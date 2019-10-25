UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Detention Of Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Until December 26 - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 02:59 PM

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, extended the detention of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev until December 26, his lawyer Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, extended the detention of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev until December 26, his lawyer Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik on Friday.

"The judge made this ruling during preliminary hearings. Today I received the court ruling," Slesarev said.

