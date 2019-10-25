Court Extends Detention of Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Until December 26 - Lawyer

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, extended the detention of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev until December 26, his lawyer Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik on Friday

"The judge made this ruling during preliminary hearings. Today I received the court ruling," Slesarev said.