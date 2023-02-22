Court Finds Bundestag Decision to Strip AfD-Affiliated Foundation of State Funds Unlawful

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The German Federal Constitutional court on Wednesday ruled that the decision of the German Bundestag to exclude the Desiderius Erasmus Foundation (DES), a political foundation affiliated with the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, from state funding violated its right to equal political opportunities enshrined in the constitution.

"The Second Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court held that the German Bundestag - in adopting the 2019 Federal Budget Act (Haushaltsgesetz 2019) - violated the right to equal opportunities in political competition of the political party Alternative für Deutschland (Alternative for Germany)... insofar as said legislation enabled general grants to be awarded to political foundations for socio-political and democratic education without this being based on a separate act of Parliament," the court's ruling said.

In 2019, the Bundestag adopted the annual budget, which traditionally allocates funds to political foundations affiliated with the parties represented in the German parliament.

However, the DES affiliated with the AfD was excluded from state funding.

The AfD filed a case in the constitutional court arguing that the Bundestag's approved budget "distorts the political competition" and violates the party's right to equal opportunities.

The court, in turn, satisfied the claim ruling that the decision to strip a party of state funding could not be made as part of the budget resolution as it needs to be based on a separate law adopted by the parliament, which currently does not exist.

Each year political foundations affiliated with Germany's main political parties receive over 600 million Euros ($639 million) in state funding. There are currently seven party political foundations in Germany, with one for each party represented in the Bundestag. The DES is the youngest foundation established in 2017 and politically associated with the AfD.