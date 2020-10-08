Court finds Greek neo-Nazi party a criminal group in landmark ruling

Greece's neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn was branded a criminal organisation Wednesday, meaning its leaders now face heavy sentences following one of the most important trials in the country's political history

The judgement came as police and anti-fascist demonstrators clashed outside the courthouse, on the sidelines of a large protest of some 15,000 people.

Reading out the verdict in a trial that took place over five years, presiding judge Maria Lepenioti said Golden Dawn founder and leader Nikos Michaloliakos and other senior members were guilty of running a criminal organisation.

"Democracy won today," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address, adding that the ruling ended a "traumatic" cycle for Greek public life.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said Wednesday's ruling "confirmed that democracy and its institutions will always be able to overcome any attempt to undermine them".

Among those convicted is independent Eurodeputy Yiannis Lagos, who defected from the party last year; the party's former spokesman Ilias Kassidiaris; and a dozen other senior party members elected to parliament in 2012 at the height of Golden Dawn's influence.

None of the party's senior members were present in court.