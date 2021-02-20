Court Finds Navalny Guilty in Libel Case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) A Moscow district court of Yuzhnoye Medvedkovo found Alexey Navalny guilty of libeling a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Babushkinsky court.

"Navalny has committed a crime under Article 128.1 of the Russian Criminal Code [libel]," Judge Vera Akimova began to announce the decision.

The punishment imposed by the court will be announced later.