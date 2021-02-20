UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Finds Navalny Guilty In Libel Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 09:18 PM

Court Finds Navalny Guilty in Libel Case

A Moscow district court of Yuzhnoye Medvedkovo found Alexey Navalny guilty of libeling a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Babushkinsky court.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) A Moscow district court of Yuzhnoye Medvedkovo found Alexey Navalny guilty of libeling a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Babushkinsky court.

"Navalny has committed a crime under Article 128.1 of the Russian Criminal Code [libel]," Judge Vera Akimova began to announce the decision.

The punishment imposed by the court will be announced later.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vera Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

PML-N showing double standards through levelling a ..

22 seconds ago

Entire world changed due to COVID-19 crises: Murta ..

1 minute ago

'The Wall of Glory' unveiled at Lahore Chamber

1 minute ago

Special Olympics UAE Unified Robotics registers re ..

19 minutes ago

Texas Resident Sues Electricity Grid Operator Over ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-coronavirus SOPs reviewed in different school ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.