Court Finds Singapore Opposition Leader Guilty Of Lying To Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Singapore's opposition leader was convicted Monday of lying to parliament while helping a fellow party member to cover up a false witness account, in a case that could disqualify him from running in upcoming national elections.

Pritam Singh, 48, secretary-general of the Workers' Party, was found guilty on two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee which was probing a fellow MP.

The conviction is a blow to the Southeast Asian nation's struggling political opposition which is seeking to challenge the overwhelming dominance of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) in elections expected within months.

The PAP has ruled the wealthy city-state since 1959.

District court judge Luke Tan said that contrary to what he told the committee, Singh had not done enough to get rookie MP Raeesah Khan to admit to her lie in parliament.

The judge also gave credence to Khan's testimony that Singh had told her during a meeting to "take the lie to the grave."

Singh's sentence, which will likely be handed down at a later date, could have a devastating effect as it will determine whether the MP could stand in general elections to be held before November.

Under the constitution, a person fined a minimum of Sg$10,000 ($7,400) or jailed for at least one year, is disqualified from running for election or holding a parliamentary seat for five years.

Singh faces a maximum sentence of three years' behind bars and a fine of up to Sg$7,000 on each charge.

The Attorney-General's Chambers had previously said that the prosecution will seek a fine for each charge.

