Court Fines Paid to Erdogan by Opposition Leader Sent to Scholarship Fund - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) A court-ordered fine intended to be paid to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a personal insult by the head of the main Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has been directed to pay student scholarships, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Ankara Civil Court completed the consideration of a compensation claim filed against Kilicdaroglu regarding his statements against Erdogan at a parliamentary meeting on February 6, 2018. Kilicdaroglu was fined 43,307 Turkish liras (about $4,542) for moral damage. CNP leader's lawyer objected to this decision and filed an appeal, which was turned down.

The sum of the fine was sent to the Erdogan University Development Foundation to be given to university students as scholarships, according to media reports.