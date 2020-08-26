UrduPoint.com
Court Grants Crimean Meatpacking Plant's Application To Collect 3.3Mln Rubles From Navalny

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:53 PM

Court Grants Crimean Meatpacking Plant's Application to Collect 3.3Mln Rubles From Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Moscow Arbitration Court granted on Wednesday the application of Crimea's Druzhba Narodov meat processing plant for collecting 3.3 million rubles ($47,722) in legal expenses from Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, according to the court's arbitration case files.

Earlier, three arbitration courts ruled that the information on the plant's alleged supplies of low-quality products to the National Guard of Russia (Rosgvardiya) at inflated prices was false and discredited the plaintiff's business reputation. The courts ordered Navalny to refute this information and remove a video and an article on the issue from his website. The Russian Supreme Court also upheld the judicial acts in the case.

The Druzhba Narodov meat processing plant was mentioned in materials on Rosgvardiya's food procurement published by Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).

The FBK claimed that products for the needs of the National Guard were purchased from the meat processing plant at prices significantly higher than market value. The head of Rosgvardia, Viktor Zolotov, called the allegations defamatory.

The Russian opposition figure fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow and was hospitalized after an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk. Navalny's spokeswoman alleged immediately that he may have been poisoned, but Omsk doctors said there were no traces of poison in Navalny's blood or urine and suggested metabolic disbalance and low sugar level as the main working diagnosis.

On Saturday, Navalny was transported to the Charite clinic in Berlin, and doctors there said they had detected cholinesterase inhibitors in his system.

