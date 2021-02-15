A court hearing for Myanmar's ousted leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been pushed back to February 17, meaning that she will remain under house arrest until then, the Irrawaddy news website reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) A court hearing for Myanmar's ousted leader and Nobel Peace prize laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been pushed back to February 17, meaning that she will remain under house arrest until then, the Irrawaddy news website reported.

San Suu Kyi is charged with illegally importing and using communication equipment, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Her detention was due to expire on Monday.

The Myanmar democracy icon was detained along with other top officials on February 1, when the military seized power after accusing her party of rigging the November elections. Most of those detained have since been released, but San Suu Kyi, ousted President Win Myint and other party leaders were placed under house arrest.

The military claims its commitment to democracy and vows to hold new and fair elections after a year-long state of emergency ends.