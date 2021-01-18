Court Hearing On Navalny Detention Already Underway: Aides
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:35 PM
Aides to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Monday a court hearing was underway in a Moscow police station to prolong his detention, a day after he was seized when entering the country
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Aides to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Monday a court hearing was underway in a Moscow police station to prolong his detention, a day after he was seized when entering the country.
According to a police notice distributed on Twitter by Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev, the legal process to extend his detention began at 12:30 pm local time (0930 GMT) in the station.