UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Hearings On MH17 Case In The Hague May Take Up To 6 Months - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 12:40 PM

Court Hearings on MH17 Case in The Hague May Take Up to 6 Months - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The Hague court hearings on the 2014 Malaysia MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine could last for six months, the lawyer of one of the defendants, Elena Kutina, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The schedule of court hearings has been officially announced, they are scheduled for March, June and even in the fall. Of course, this will be a long process - there is a complicated charge and a large number of materials," Kutina said, adding that only lawyers would go to court, without the defendants themselves.

In June 2019, the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) named Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko as suspects in the case.

On Friday, the Office of the Russian Prosecutor General told Sputnik that the JIT, which does not include Russia, ignored the significant amount of information that Moscow had provided to the Netherlands, showing "a biased approach to Russia and its attempts to make clear the true circumstances of the crash.

"

The Boeing plane, which was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed on July 17, 2014, in Ukraine's crisis-torn Donbas region, leaving no survivors. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas have blamed each other for the incident, while the JIT claims that the aircraft was downed by a Buk missile that belonged to the Russian armed forces.

Moscow has submitted documents proving that the missile originated from Ukraine and called the investigation biased, while presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly said that Russia rejects any allegations of being involved in the tragedy.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Lawyers Kuala Lumpur The Hague Amsterdam Kiev Malaysia Netherlands March June July Sunday 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

59 minutes ago

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

12 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.