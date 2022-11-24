UrduPoint.com

Court In Algeria Sentences 49 People To Death For Lynching - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Court in Algeria Sentences 49 People to Death for Lynching - Reports

A court in Algeria has sentenced 49 people to death for the murder of a man and the abuse of his body, the Algerian daily An-Nahar said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) A court in Algeria has sentenced 49 people to death for the murder of a man and the abuse of his body, the Algerian daily An-Nahar said.

Earlier in the day, the Criminal Court of First Instance in Dar El Beida, located in Algiers Province, passed a death sentence to 49 defendants in the case of murder and abuse of the body of a deceased young man, while another 22 people were sentenced to various prison terms, according to the newspaper.

Algerian police reported in August that they have arrested 36 people allegedly involved in the lynching of a man suspected of starting a forest fire.

On August 11, a group of residents of the city of Larba Nath Iraten in the northern province of Tizi Ouzou detained three men, suspecting them of involvement in starting forest fires, and beat them, according to the Algerian Prosecutor General's office. The police intervened and took the three men to the police station, but the raging crowd managed to drag one of them out. The man, Djamel Bensmail, was then severely beaten in the town square and set on fire, resulting in his death.

