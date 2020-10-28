UrduPoint.com
Court In Amsterdam Sides With Ukraine On Recusal Of Judge In Scythian Gold Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Court in Amsterdam Sides With Ukraine on Recusal of Judge in Scythian Gold Case

The Amsterdam court of appeal on Wednesday approved Ukraine's demand for the recusal of one of the judge presiding over the Scythian gold dispute with Crimea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Amsterdam court of appeal on Wednesday approved Ukraine's demand for the recusal of one of the judge presiding over the Scythian gold dispute with Crimea.

The hearings on the recusal of D.Oranje began on September 2.

The dispute concerns a Scythian art collection from four Crimean museums that was on loan for an exhibition in Amsterdam in February 2014. In March 2014, Crimea reunified with Russia. The Dutch museum that was temporarily hosting the collection would have to decide whether to return it to Ukraine or Crimea. The museum said it would hold on to the artworks until either Ukraine and Crimea reached an agreement or the court ruled on the case. The museum did return the part of the collection that had come from a museum in Kiev.

