Court in Belarus Prolongs Custody for Opposition Figure Znak

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Maksim Znak, a senior member of the coordination council of the Belarusian opposition will remain in custody, after a court in Minsk dismissed his appeal for release fro detention.

Znak was detained in Minsk in September as part of the criminal case into the opposition's calls for a coup in the republic.

"The Partizansky District Court dismissed the appeal of the defense of Maksim Znak against the extension of the detention period until March 9. Maksim remains in detention facility No1," the message on a Telegram channel of ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Viktor Babariko said.

During the presidential campaign in Belarus, Znak worked as Babariko's lawyer. Babriko is charged over his involvement in receiving bribes and money laundering and is held in custody.

The opposition coordination council of Belarus was set up by the opposition members who reject the results of the presidential election held on August 9. State prosecutors launched proceedings against the council, suggesting that it could harm the country's security. The council says its goals and methods of work comply with the country's constitution.

Belarus entered a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, was the real winner.