Court In Belarus Sentences Husband Of Tikhanovskaya To 18 Years In Prison - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:16 PM

A regional Belarusian court on Tuesday found Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular opposition blogger and the jailed husband of fugitive former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, guilty on a number of criminal charges, sentencing him to 18 years in a maximum security prison, a trial participant told Sputnik on Tuesday

Tikhanovsky's lawyer told Sputnik that the defense team would appeal the court verdict.

