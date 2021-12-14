Court in Belarus Sentences Husband of Tikhanovskaya to 18 Years in Prison - Source

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) A regional Belarusian court on Tuesday found Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular opposition blogger and the jailed husband of fugitive former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, guilty on a number of criminal charges, sentencing him to 18 years in a maximum security prison, a trial participant told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Tikhanovsky's lawyer told Sputnik that the defense team would appeal the court verdict.