ANKARA/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) A court in Istanbul has released reporters working for Russia's NTV broadcaster, who were detained while filming a story about drone production, a Turkish source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the reporters could face espionage charges for their unauthorized recordings near facilities of a Turkish drone producer.

"A court in Istanbul has made a decision to release the Russian journalists, they will be deported from Turkey," the source said.

The NTV broadcaster told Sputnik it expected the reporters to be deported "in the near future."