Court in Kiev Extends House Arrest for Opposition Politician Medvedchuk Until October 31

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Pechersk District Court of Kiev has extended the round-the-clock house arrest to the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk until October 31, the decision was announced by the investigating judge.

Earlier, Ukrainian parliamentarian Renat Kuzmin said that the State Bureau of Investigations had notified Medvedchuk of a petition to extend the term of his house arrest for two months. The court of Kiev began consideration of the prosecutor's request on Thursday.

"The court ruled ... to satisfy the petition, to extend within the limits of the pre-trial investigation period ... the term of the preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest of Viktor Medvedchuk, banning the latter from leaving his place of residence until October 31, 2021," the investigating judge said.

The court also extended all obligations imposed on Medvedchuk until October 31.

Medvedchuk intends to appeal against the court's decision to extend his house arrest.

"This decision will certainly be appealed in the Court of Appeal. Despite the fact that we do not harbor any particular hopes, the struggle will continue and we will fight in all instances, both domestic in Ukraine and in the European Court of Human Rights," he said.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said in May that Medvedchuk and his political ally Taras Kozak were suspected of treason and plundering of national resources in Crimea. A Kiev court has placed Medvedchuk under house arrest. The term of the preventive measure was to expire on September 7. Medvedchuk denies charges against him him, linking them to political persecution.