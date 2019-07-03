(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) A district court in Kiev on Wednesday suspended hearings on the case of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, until July 15 because the prosecutors were unprepared.

New prosecutors, who had recently been appointed to the case, said they had not had enough time to familiarize themselves with the case materials and asked for a few days to do that.

The judges decided to send a letter to the prosecutors asking them to prepare for the next hearing "properly."