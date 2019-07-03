UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court In Kiev Says Hearings On Vyshinsky's Case Suspended Until July 15

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:05 PM

Court in Kiev Says Hearings on Vyshinsky's Case Suspended Until July 15

A district court in Kiev on Wednesday suspended hearings on the case of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, until July 15 because the prosecutors were unprepared

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) A district court in Kiev on Wednesday suspended hearings on the case of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, until July 15 because the prosecutors were unprepared.

New prosecutors, who had recently been appointed to the case, said they had not had enough time to familiarize themselves with the case materials and asked for a few days to do that.

The judges decided to send a letter to the prosecutors asking them to prepare for the next hearing "properly."

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Kiev July Court

Recent Stories

PTI forms constitution review committee

1 minute ago

Wall Street stocks up after mixed US data

1 minute ago

NH&MP recovers smuggled betel nuts of worth Rs. 0. ..

2 minutes ago

Country's bright future linked with children; IGP

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Development Authority officers form welf ..

6 minutes ago

Facilities to be ensured at tourist spots: Usman B ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.