UrduPoint.com

Court In Libya Sentences 23 Fighters Of Islamic State Terrorist Group To Death - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 11:30 PM

A court in Libya's Misrata has sentenced 23 members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) to death, while 14 others have been sentenced to life imprisonment, local media reported on Monday

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) A court in Libya's Misrata has sentenced 23 members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) to death, while 14 others have been sentenced to life imprisonment, local media reported on Monday.

Some of the defendants came to Libya from Syria, Tunisia and Sudan, the Al Wasat newspaper reported, adding that all of the terrorists had been arrested at the end of 2016 as a result of an operation by international coalition forces.

The IS is a militant Islamist group that operated mainly in Syria and Iraq. From 2014 to 2019, it was almost completely defeated by the international military coalition led by the United States, as well as Russia. In 2021, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that after the IS was eradicated in Syria and Iraq, the remnants of the group moved to other countries, including Libya.

