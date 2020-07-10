UrduPoint.com
Court In Moscow Arrests Khabarovsk Governor As Part Of Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:18 PM

Court in Moscow Arrests Khabarovsk Governor as Part of Murder Case

Basmanny Court in Moscow arrested Khabarovsk Governor Sergey Furgal, who is suspected of organizing killings of entrepreneurs in the 2000s, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courthouse

Furgal was detained on Thursday as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in serious offenses against business people in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur region in 2004-2005.

Furgal was detained on Thursday as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in serious offenses against business people in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur region in 2004-2005.

Judge Artur Karpov announced that the court would side with the investigators on their request for arrest of the suspect.

Furgal pleaded not guilty. According to his lawyer, there is no evidence in the case.

