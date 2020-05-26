Court in Moscow Arrests Second Suspect in Murder Case of Cuban Woman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) A suspected accomplice in the murder case of a Cuban national in the Russian capital has been placed under arrest, the Moscow Dorogomilovsky court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, a 22-year-old Cuban woman was found dead and naked next to a trash can in the west of Moscow.

Investigators believe she was forced into prostitution. Suspected perpetrator Aleksander Aleksandrov was arrested earlier on Tuesday for murder, illegal imprisonment and extortion.

"The court has satisfied the request of the investigation to detain Anastasia Grivkova for two months, until July 24," the court's representative said.

Grivkova faces charges on illegal imprisonment, extortion and harboring a felon.