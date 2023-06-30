Open Menu

Court In Moscow Extends Arrest Of Theater Director Berkovich For Justifying Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Court in Moscow Extends Arrest of Theater Director Berkovich for Justifying Terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) A Moscow City Court has extended on Friday the arrest of theater director Evgenia Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk for more than two months on the case of justifying terrorism, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court ruled to satisfy the investigation's petition, to extend the measure of restraint in the form of detention of the accused Berkovich and Petriychuk for 2 months and 6 days, until September 10," the judge announced the decision.

