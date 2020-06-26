UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court In Moscow Finds Ex-Official Apfelbaum Guilty Of Negligence In Serebrennikov's Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:55 PM

Court in Moscow Finds Ex-Official Apfelbaum Guilty of Negligence in Serebrennikov's Case

A court in Moscow found former official at the Russian Ministry of Culture Sofia Apfelbaum guilty of negligence in a case involving theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday from the courthouse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A court in Moscow found former official at the Russian Ministry of Culture Sofia Apfelbaum guilty of negligence in a case involving theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday from the courthouse.

The director himself was found guilty of fraud earlier in the day.

Apfelbaum's charges have, therefore, been amended from fraud. According to the court's ruling, she was not aware of the criminal plans of other suspects in the case but "demonstrated negligence, a less-than-thorough approach to her work."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Sofia Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Kashmiri receiving contrasting treatment at border ..

57 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20) 26 June 2020

58 seconds ago

AC visits bus, coaches and Suzuki stands, checks f ..

1 minute ago

LNA Starts Operation to Ensure Security of Oilfiel ..

1 minute ago

MPA Arslan Taj tested positive for coronavirus

5 minutes ago

Sindh Minister appeals FG to help contain load she ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.