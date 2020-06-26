(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A court in Moscow found former official at the Russian Ministry of Culture Sofia Apfelbaum guilty of negligence in a case involving theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday from the courthouse.

The director himself was found guilty of fraud earlier in the day.

Apfelbaum's charges have, therefore, been amended from fraud. According to the court's ruling, she was not aware of the criminal plans of other suspects in the case but "demonstrated negligence, a less-than-thorough approach to her work."