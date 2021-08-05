UrduPoint.com

Court In Moscow To Continue Reading Verdict In US Investor Calvey's Case On Friday - Judge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The Meschansky court of Moscow failed to announce the verdict in the case of US investor, Baring Vostok investment fund founder Michael Calvey, who is charged with embezzling 2.5 billion rubles ($34.2 million), in one session and will continue on Friday, the judge said.

"The announcement of the verdict will continue on August 6 at 10 a.m.," judge Anna Sokova said.

