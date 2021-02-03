Court in Paris Rules France Liable for Climate Inaction

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) An administrative court of Paris issued a landmark ruling on Wednesday to hold the French state responsible for insufficient effort in tackling global warming and pay a symbolic amount of 1 euro ($1.21) to the four NGOs which filed the plaint.

"The Paris Administrative Court ruled that the state pay 1 euro in compensation of non-pecuniary damages to the plaintiffs," the court said in a press release.

At the same time, the court refused to make the state pay compensation of environmental damages resulting from its inaction.

Instead, an additional two-month inquiry was ordered for to establish if the government should be obligated to take measures to ensure its climate commitments are met.

The plaintiffs included Greenpeace, Oxfam, Nicolas-Hulot Foundation, and Notre Affaire.

They filed the suit in 2019, accusing France of failing to act on its obligations under the 2015 Paris Agreement. One euro is exactly how much they requested in damages, hinting that the purpose of the suit was to get the French government to enhance its climate policies rather than financial benefication.