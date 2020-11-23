UrduPoint.com
Court In Paris Suspends Hearings On Sarkozy Case Until November 26 - Correspondent

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Court in Paris Suspends Hearings on Sarkozy Case Until November 26 - Correspondent

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) A court in Paris on Monday suspended hearings on the case, which involves ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, until November 26, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

By Thursday, the court is expecting to receive a medical opinion on the health of another person involved in the case, former senior official of the Court of Cassation, Gilbert Azibert.

