Court in Puerto Rico Indicts Legislator for Theft, Bribery, Fraud - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) A Federal grand jury in Puerto Rico has indicted House of Representative member Maria Milagros Charbonier-Laureano, her husband Orlando Montes-Rivera, their son Orlando Gabriel Montes-Charbonier and her assistant Frances Acevedo-Ceballos for their alleged participation in a years-long theft, bribery and kickback conspiracy, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Monday.

"The indictment charges Charbonier[-Laureano], Montes[-Rivera], Montes-Charbonier, and Acevedo[-Ceballos] with conspiracy; theft, bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; and honest services wire fraud," the statement read.

The lawmaker and her family members are facing two counts of money laundering, while the indictment also charges Charbonier-Laureano with obstruction of justice for destroying data on her cell phone, the statement said.

From early 2017 until July 2020, Charbonier-Laureano has increased Acevedo's salary from $800 by-weekly to $2,900. Both sides agreed that the assistant would keep only a portion of this amount and return between $1,000 and $1,500 to his boss, the statement said.

Acevedo allegedly transferred cash by hand or using special mobile applications.

"At times, Acevedo left cash kickbacks in a pre-determined location, such as Charbonier's purse or inside of a vehicle, for Charbonier to later collect," the statement said.