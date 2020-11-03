Court in Russian Far East Orders Authorities to Repair Plant Polluting Baikal Tributary

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A court in Russia's Ulan Ude, the capital of the Buryatia Republic, ordered local authorities on Tuesday to modernize the water treatment facility, in which deterioration has led to the pollution of a tributary of Lake Baikal.

According to a complaint filed by the East Baikal Interdistrict Environmental Prosecutor's Office, pollution downstream from the water treatment facility of the Gorkhon village exceeded admissible levels by 25 times. Court documents showed that the plant, built in 1973, had been deemed in an emergency state of deterioration seven years ago.

"Local authorities did not take measures to modernize and properly repair the treatment facilities and have not submitted applications for financing these works.

An ineffective and insufficient system of wastewater treatment resulted in the pollution of the Ara-Kizha River, which flows into the Uda, which is a tributary of Lake Baikal of the second level," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The court deemed the authorities' inaction unlawful and ordered a revamp of the plant with mandatory monitoring and evaluation by the region's Environmental Prosecutor's Office.

Lake Baikal is the world's largest freshwater body and a symbol of Russia through the ages. Possible sources of pollution and environmental damage to the UNESCO World Heritage Site are constantly part of the public discourse both regionally and nationally.