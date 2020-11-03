UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court In Russian Far East Orders Authorities To Repair Plant Polluting Baikal Tributary

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:50 PM

Court in Russian Far East Orders Authorities to Repair Plant Polluting Baikal Tributary

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A court in Russia's Ulan Ude, the capital of the Buryatia Republic, ordered local authorities on Tuesday to modernize the water treatment facility, in which deterioration has led to the pollution of a tributary of Lake Baikal.

According to a complaint filed by the East Baikal Interdistrict Environmental Prosecutor's Office, pollution downstream from the water treatment facility of the Gorkhon village exceeded admissible levels by 25 times. Court documents showed that the plant, built in 1973, had been deemed in an emergency state of deterioration seven years ago.

"Local authorities did not take measures to modernize and properly repair the treatment facilities and have not submitted applications for financing these works.

An ineffective and insufficient system of wastewater treatment resulted in the pollution of the Ara-Kizha River, which flows into the Uda, which is a tributary of Lake Baikal of the second level," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The court deemed the authorities' inaction unlawful and ordered a revamp of the plant with mandatory monitoring and evaluation by the region's Environmental Prosecutor's Office.

Lake Baikal is the world's largest freshwater body and a symbol of Russia through the ages. Possible sources of pollution and environmental damage to the UNESCO World Heritage Site are constantly part of the public discourse both regionally and nationally.

Related Topics

World Water Russia Ulan Ude From Court

Recent Stories

Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas ..

11 minutes ago

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

21 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

37 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Sudan Permane ..

37 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to celebrate “Rahmatul Lil ..

45 minutes ago

Huawei established 24th ICT Academy to promote Adv ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.