NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Supreme Court of Russia's Mordovia refused to consider petition to deport US spy convict Paul Whelan and sent it to the Justice Ministry, the court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The ruling of the Supreme Court Judge declined to consider a petition by the defense team of Paul Whelan and sent it to the Justice Ministry for collecting further information.

.. for preliminary coordination with the respective US bodies on the transfer of the convict," the court said.

Ex-US Marine Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, is currently serving his 16-year prison sentence in Mordovia. Earlier this summer, his defense team requested a transfer to the US.