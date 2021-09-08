MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The supreme court of Russia's Mordovia will decide on September 27 whether to deport US spy convict Paul Whelan to his home country for further serving his sentence, lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The consideration of our petition for deportation is scheduled for September 27," Zherebenkov said.

The court session is likely to be held behind closed doors with Whelan's personal attendance, the lawyer added.

Lawyers have repeatedly raised the issue of Whelan's possible pardon or exchange for a Russian citizen held in prison in the US.