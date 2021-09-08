UrduPoint.com

Court In Russia's Mordovia To Consider Whelan's Deportation To US On September 27 - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

Court in Russia's Mordovia to Consider Whelan's Deportation to US on September 27 - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The supreme court of Russia's Mordovia will decide on September 27 whether to deport US spy convict Paul Whelan to his home country for further serving his sentence, lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The consideration of our petition for deportation is scheduled for September 27," Zherebenkov said.

The court session is likely to be held behind closed doors with Whelan's personal attendance, the lawyer added.

Lawyers have repeatedly raised the issue of Whelan's possible pardon or exchange for a Russian citizen held in prison in the US.

