UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court In Russia's Pskov Fines Journalist $6,950 For Comments Justifying Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:06 PM

Court in Russia's Pskov Fines Journalist $6,950 For Comments Justifying Terrorism

A court in the Russian city of Pskov has fined journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva 500,000 rubles ($6,950) for comments made in public that justified terrorism in the wake of the 2018 bombing of the Arkhangelsk Federal Security Service building, a Sputnik correspondent reports

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) A court in the Russian city of Pskov has fined journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva 500,000 rubles ($6,950) for comments made in public that justified terrorism in the wake of the 2018 bombing of the Arkhangelsk Federal Security Service building, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Prosecutors had asked for Prokopyeva to be given a six-year jail term and be banned from working as a journalist for four years.

"The court ... made a decision to impose a fine of 500,000 rubles," chairman of the panel of judges Andrey Morozov said.

In November 2018, Prokopyeva spoke about the bombing incident during an appearance on the Pskov affiliate of the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

The full text of the broadcast was later published by a local news feed.

The broadcast and subsequent publication were later deleted at the request of Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor, and both outlets were fined 350,000 rubles.

The journalist denied guilt and said that the aim of the publication was to establish the events behind the bombing.

In October 2018, a 17-year-old detonated an explosive device inside a Federal Security Service building in the city of Arkhangelsk. The perpetrator died and three officers suffered injuries as a result of the blast.

Related Topics

Russia Jail Fine Died Pskov October November 2018 Media From Court

Recent Stories

100-year old Al-Sarh tree discovered in Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Malawi President on Indep ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Comoros President on Inde ..

41 minutes ago

ADGM inks partnership with IRENA to promote sustai ..

41 minutes ago

Dr. Zafar Mirza tests positive for Coronavirus

55 minutes ago

UAE strengthens capacity among medical professiona ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.