Court in Spain Temporarily Restores Lockdown in Municipality in Northeast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Second Investigative Court of the Aranda de Duero municipality in the northeastern Spanish province of Burgos has ruled to reimpose quarantine due to a surge in coronavirus cases, media in Spain reported on Thursday.

According to the Mundo newspaper, the municipality with a population of 32,000 people will be quarantined for an initial period of 14 days, subject to extension should the rapid transmission of the virus endure.

As reported by the Arlanzon broadcaster, there are currently five active outbreaks in Aranda de Duero counting more than 100 new cases.

The municipality is reportedly now back in the initial phase of the quarantine's lift which entails an entry and exit ban and limitations on visits to retirement home. Public assembly will be limited to 10 people, except for cases when larger groups are part of the same household.

In all of Spain, as of Thursday, health authorities have confirmed close to 310,000 cumulative cases, including 28,500 deaths.