UrduPoint.com

Court In Spain's Basque Country Rules COVID Pass Requirement For Night Venues Illegal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 01:30 AM

Court in Spain's Basque Country Rules COVID Pass Requirement for Night Venues Illegal

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The high court of Spain's autonomous Basque Country has ruled that it is illegal to require COVID passports for entering nightclubs and other late night venues in the region.

Last week, the Basque Country's health council recommended to introduce additional restrictions in municipalities with over 150 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for the two-week period. The authorities appealed to the region's high court to determine the legality of the requirement to show COVID certificates at certain venues. In particular, the measure has been considered for night entertainment establishments such as clubs, pubs, karaoke and concerts halls, restaurants, and other venues where more than 50 people can gather at the same time.

The court ruled that this restrictive measure was unnecessary, Diario Vasco daily said.

"No matter how worthy the end may be, it does not justify the means when it comes to the rule of law," the court was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The regional government can challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Over the past week, Spain has registered 37,500 new COVID-19 cases, with six autonomous communities exceeding the critical mark of 150 cases per 100,000 people. As of now, about 90% of the country's population has been vaccinated.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Same Spain May Government Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

1 hour ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

57 minutes ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

58 minutes ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

58 minutes ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

58 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal ..

Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal to Help Resolve Crisis - Mosc ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.