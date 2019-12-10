UrduPoint.com
Court In St. Petersburg Sentences Key Defendant In 2017 Subway Terrorist Act Case To Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Court in St. Petersburg Sentences Key Defendant in 2017 Subway Terrorist Act Case to Life

A court in St. Petersburg sentenced the key defendant in the case on a terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg subway in April 2017 that killed 15 people, Abror Azimov, to life imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Tuesday

Earlier, the court found Azimov guilty of participating in a terrorist community and involving his acquaintances in the terrorist community, of committing a terrorist act, illegal arms trafficking, as well as of the manufacture, storage and transportation of explosives and explosive devices.

Earlier, the court found Azimov guilty of participating in a terrorist community and involving his acquaintances in the terrorist community, of committing a terrorist act, illegal arms trafficking, as well as of the manufacture, storage and transportation of explosives and explosive devices.

"Sentence Abror Azimov to life imprisonment," the presiding judge of the 2nd Western District Military Court, Andrey Morozov, said.

