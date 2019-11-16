Court in Strasbourg Says Finland Violated Rights of Slain Iraqi Migrant

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) A court in Strasbourg ruled Thursday that Finland had violated the human rights convention by repatriating an Iraqi migrant who was shot and killed soon after arrival, a legal document shows.

The European Court of Human Rights found that Finnish courts denied the victim asylum despite being informed about multiple attacks on his life in Baghdad.

The judges ruled unanimously that there had been "a violation of Article 2 (right to life) and Article 3 (prohibition of torture and inhuman and degrading treatment) of the European Convention on Human Rights."

The court found that the man, a Sunni Muslim, had had a conflict with a Shiite colleague when he worked as an investigator for the Interior Ministry, often probing intelligence officers.

His work became more dangerous when the Shiite militia gained prominence. His colleague assaulted him in 2015 but was then transferred to an intelligence service and promoted.

The man was shot at the same year, prompting him to flee to Finland in the fall of 2015 and apply for asylum, which was rejected in 2016. He returned to Iraq the next year and was killed by unidentified gunmen in a street in Baghdad.

The lawsuit was filed by the victim's daughter, who received asylum and now lives in Finland. She was awarded $27,000 in damages and expenses.