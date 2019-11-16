UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court In Strasbourg Says Finland Violated Rights Of Slain Iraqi Migrant

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:58 AM

Court in Strasbourg Says Finland Violated Rights of Slain Iraqi Migrant

A court in Strasbourg ruled Thursday that Finland had violated the human rights convention by repatriating an Iraqi migrant who was shot and killed soon after arrival, a legal document shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) A court in Strasbourg ruled Thursday that Finland had violated the human rights convention by repatriating an Iraqi migrant who was shot and killed soon after arrival, a legal document shows.

The European Court of Human Rights found that Finnish courts denied the victim asylum despite being informed about multiple attacks on his life in Baghdad.

The judges ruled unanimously that there had been "a violation of Article 2 (right to life) and Article 3 (prohibition of torture and inhuman and degrading treatment) of the European Convention on Human Rights."

The court found that the man, a Sunni Muslim, had had a conflict with a Shiite colleague when he worked as an investigator for the Interior Ministry, often probing intelligence officers.

His work became more dangerous when the Shiite militia gained prominence. His colleague assaulted him in 2015 but was then transferred to an intelligence service and promoted.

The man was shot at the same year, prompting him to flee to Finland in the fall of 2015 and apply for asylum, which was rejected in 2016. He returned to Iraq the next year and was killed by unidentified gunmen in a street in Baghdad.

The lawsuit was filed by the victim's daughter, who received asylum and now lives in Finland. She was awarded $27,000 in damages and expenses.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Iraq Strasbourg Baghdad Man Same Finland 2016 2015 Muslim Court

Recent Stories

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

2 minutes ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

2 hours ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

2 hours ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

2 hours ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.