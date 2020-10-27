Court in Turkey Sentences Ex-Employee of US Consulate General to Over 5 Years - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) A court in Turkey sentenced a Turkish citizen who used to work for the US consulate in Istanbul to five years, two months and 15 days in prison after he was convicted of links to the organization of Fethullah Gulen, which is banned in Turkey, local media reported on Tuesday.

Nazmi Mete Canturk did not plead guilty, according to the NTV broadcaster. Prosecutors were asking for up to 15 years in prison for him.

In June, a court in Istanbul sentenced another former employee of the US consulate, Metin Topuz. to eight years and nine months for espionage and links to Gulen's organization, known as FETO in Turkey. The authorities believe it to be linked to a 2016 coup attempt.